WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.309 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.561 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.76 rating. Friday’s show was down from the highly rated Trial of Roman Reigns episode a week earlier, but it still produced good numbers. The July 15, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.077 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.