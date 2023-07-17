What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Championship

July 17, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.309 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 2.561 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished with a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.76 rating. Friday’s show was down from the highly rated Trial of Roman Reigns episode a week earlier, but it still produced good numbers. The July 15, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.077 million viewers and a 0.47 rating.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.