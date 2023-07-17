What's happening...

AEW Rampage ratings for the show featuring Athena vs. Willow Nightingale in an Owen Hart Cup tournament match

July 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 310,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was down from the 368,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Rough numbers even by Rampage standards. The show finished with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo. The July 15, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 435,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Fyter Fest edition.

