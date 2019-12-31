WWE Backstage and AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr and Impact Wrestling time change notes, NXT and WWE Smackdown poll results, ROH TV, Danny Burch, Matt Cross, Ryan Sakoda

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. FS1 is also airing the one-hour WrestleMania Legendary Moments leading into the talkshow, and a replay of WWE Friday Night Smackdown will follow.

-The AEW Dark online show premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. This will be a best of 2019 edition, and the show will return to its usual format next week.

-NWA Powerrr streams Wednesday at noonCT/1ET rather than the usual Tuesday at 5:05CT/6:05ET slot on the NWA’s YouTube page. The show will return to its usual slot on Tuesday beginning next week.

-Impact Wrestling airs Saturday night on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET again this week due to the holidays. Saturday’s show is the second of two “best of” editions. The show will return to its usual Tuesday night time slot next week leading into the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox scored an D grade with 26 percent of the vote. C and F finished tied for second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an B grade from 38 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show an B- grade, though it would be an A+ if we’re grading on a WWE holiday show curve.

-The latest Ring of Honor television show was another “best of” edition. My written review will be available today. The first-run shows should return this weekend. Once the first-run episodes return, I will resume my audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ryan Sakoda is 45.

-Matt Cross (Matt Capiccioni) is 39. He worked as Son of Havoc in Lucha Underground.

-Danny Burch (Martin Stone) is 38.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

