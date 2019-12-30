12/30 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding angle, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Randy Orton addresses his health, U.S. Champion Andrade vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, The Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding angle, Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy, Randy Orton addresses his health, U.S. Champion Andrade vs. Ricochet in a non-title match, The Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and more (42:23)…

Click here to stream or download the December 30 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.