WWE Raw results (4/15): Powell’s live review of Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Title, Rhea Ripley appearance, Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio, Sheamus returns, Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,612)

Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Aired live April 15, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] Michael Cole introduced the show while a shot aired of the building exterior. Sami Zayn was shown walking backstage while Cole added that Zayn grew up 45 minutes from the building. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest was also shown walking backstage, then Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was shown walking backstage, and finally Jey Uso was shown doing the same. Cole hyped footage of The Bloodline saga from Friday’s Smackdown…

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley made her entrance with her right arm in a sling and held her title belt in the other. Pat McAfee joined Cole on commentary and they spoke of rumors being injured when she was attacked by Liv Morgan in a backstage segment during last week’s Raw. Raw general manager Adam Pearce stood in the ring behind Ripley.

“So obviously you guys know what’s going on right now, yeah?” Ripley started. “After the attack last week from Liv Morgan, I’ve now been told that I’m stuck on the bench for quite a few months.” Ripley added that she was told that she needed to vacate the thing that means the most to her. Fans booed and then chanted “no.”