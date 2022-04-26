WWE WrestleMania Backlash lineup: The updated card for the May premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the WWE WrestleMania Backlash event that will be held on Sunday, May 8 in Providence, Rhode Island at Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
-Raw Tag Team Champions “RK-Bro” Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a title unification match
-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship
-Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins
-Edge vs. AJ Styles
-Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss
