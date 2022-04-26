4/24 WWE in Augusta results: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley vs. Omos, Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits, Riddle vs. The Miz, Veer Mahaan vs. R-Truth, The KO Show with Ezekiel

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

WWE Live Event

April 24, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia at James Brown Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Brian Oglesby

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis.

2. Veer Mahaan beat R-Truth. This was essentially a squash match.

The KO Show took place with Ezekiel as the special guest. Ezekiel challenged Owens to a match, which Owens declined. Owens blindsided Ezekiel and then Ezekiel ran him off.

3. Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins. Rollins returned to the ring after the match and shook Cody’s hand. Cody thanked the crowd for their support, reminding us all that he was also a Georgia boy.

4. Riddle defeated The Miz.

5. Bobby Lashley defeated Omos by DQ. Afterward, Omos brought a table into the ring and set it up in the corner that Lashley eventually speared him through.

6. Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

Notes: The most over wrestlers on the show seemed to be Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes.

Most heat went to Alpha Academy, seeing as they were the first heels out. Miz also got some heat.

The main floor and lower bowl were mostly full, but this was one of the smaller crowds for WWE that I have seen over the past few years. For an indication of ticket sales, I was able to land front row tickets from the box office with only two weeks to go before the show. There was another set of front row seats across from me that were never filled, leaving roughly eight empty front row seats the entire show.