Layla on why she’s not interested in a WWE return, working through a major knee injury in a Loser Leaves WWE match, not getting any crowd reaction when she won the WWE Women’s Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring The Belle interview with Layla

Interview available at Ring The Belle Youtube Page (or below)

On not getting a reaction from the crowd when she won the WWE Women’s Championship: When I won the title, I’m not kidding you, you could’ve heard crickets. They couldn’t believe it, and it was in Beth Phoenix’s hometown. I didn’t know what to expect going out there. When I got told I was gonna win the title that night, everyone was like, “Come on, like what?” I was still new and stuff like that. It was just a great night, and I wasn’t even upset that the crowd didn’t react. I was just more grateful, humbled.

On wrestling Michelle McCool in a Loser Leaves WWE match while injured: I don’t think I ever told anybody this, but I wrestled this match with a torn ACL and torn MCL. Yeah, but we didn’t know what was wrong with me. I knew my knee felt funny that I knew I’ve done something prior that day, but I didn’t know what it was. I just iced it, and went out there. Yeah, I wrestled that match with torn ACL and MCL, but I love that match, I love it. I can’t watch it too much cuz I cry.

Thoughts on the fan-favorite fantasy match, LayCool vs The IIconics: Well, haven’t they broken up? They’re not together anymore, so would they come back together? I don’t know.

The reason she retired from WWE in 2015: I think I had a great career. I was very privileged. I explored everything I could explore in WWE, like what else more could I have possibly done? I got to be around great people, and I got to travel the world. I was able to get a great fan base behind me. And it was just time. I didn’t want to age too much on TV. The older we get we’re more prone to injuries. It was just time.

Thoughts on a WWE return: I just feel that I had a very fruitful long career, and I attained everything I possibly could have attained in WWE, and I was given every opportunity. That door is closed, and I’m okay with that. And I feel just happy that I was able to have that. I look at my past, and I’m like, “Wow I did all that stuff,” and that’s just how I’d like to keep it.