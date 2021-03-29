What's happening...

03/29 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Drew McIntyre faces multiple opponents, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match, Asuka and Rhea Ripley contract signing for WrestleMania, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi

March 29, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre faces multiple opponents, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match, Asuka and Rhea Ripley contract signing for WrestleMania, AJ Styles vs. Xavier Woods, Shayna Baszler vs. Naomi, and more (35:35)…

Click here to stream or download the March 29 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.