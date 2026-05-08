ROH on HonorClub results (5/7): Eddie Kingston and Ortiz vs. The Infantry, Josh Woods vs. Beef in a Pure Rules match, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Griff Garrison and Cole Karter

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 165)

Taped March 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios

Streamed May 7, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated “The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean

2. Josh Woods beat Beef in a Pure Rules match

3. Juice Robinson and Ace Austin over JD Drake and Anthony Henry

4. Action Andretti pinned Nathan Cruz

5. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver beat Griff Garrison and Cole Karter

6. Angelico, Serpentico, Orlando Colon, and Eddie Colon beat eight-man tag action over Alexander Lev, Hunter James, Hadar Horvitz, and Ori Gold

7. “Premier Athletes” Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese over Main Man Oro and Kiran Grey

8. ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet defeated. Rachel Ellering in a Proving Ground match

9. Tommy Billington and Adam Priest beat “Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake

10. “The Rascalz” Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed over Johnny TV, Mace, and Mansoor