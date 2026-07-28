Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: CJ Valor vs. Vin Parker for the RWA Title, Vert Vixen vs. Abadon vs. Brooke Havok vs. Jazmin Allure in a four-way, Garrett Borden vs. Aiden the Dragon

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out twelve matches from across three different recent indy shows.

Rhodes Wrestling Association “Hot Summer Nights” at the RWA Bullpen, in Leander, Texas, on July 19, 2026 (free on YouTube)

I’ve seen several shows now from this tall, bare factory building. The ceiling is high, and it’s a small enough space that all the fans are seated on just one side of the ring. The crowd was maybe 100. I chose to watch six of the 10 matches. I will reiterate that when RWA started, they had a terrible commentary team, which they have since jettisoned. It’s amazing how good or even adequate commentary makes a show so much better!

Vert Vixen vs. Abadon vs. Brooke Havok vs. Jazmin Allure in a four-way. This opened the show. Brooke is among the top-tier indy talents who are getting a WWE tryout this weekend in Minneapolis. Abadon came out last and got a nice pop; they have slimmed down, and it’s really evident. Vert and Jazmin immediately traded forearm strikes. Brooke hit a big senton on Vert. Jazmin hit a double clothesline. Brooke hit a headscissors takedown on Jazmin, then a missile dropkick at 1:30. Allure hit a basement dropkick to Havok’s face in the corner.

Vert and Jazmin brawled on the floor. Havok hit a baseball slide dropkick onto Abadon. In the ring, Havok and Vert traded forearm strikes. Vert nailed a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 3:00, and she choked Brooke in the ropes. The commentators talked about Vert having a new, edgy persona. Vert hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 4:30, but Jazmin made the save. Jazmin hit a Thesz Press and some punches on Vert. Brooke unloaded chops on Jazmin and Vert. Abadon caught Jazmin and hit a wind-up uranage.

Havok hit a face-breaker over her knee on Abadon. Vert hit Pump Kicks in each corner on all three opponents, then a Blue Thunder Bomb on Abadon for a nearfall at 6:30, and she put Abadon in a crossface. We suddenly had a four-way submission spot and got a “This is awesome!” chant. Havok hit a flying back elbow on Vert. Abadon hit a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant on Allure, but Jazmin’s manager, Tonda, pulled her out of the ring. Jazmin hit a Northern Lights Bomb (fisherman’s brainbuster) on Abadon for the pin. Nonstop action.

Vert Vixen defeated Jazmin Allure, Abadon, and Brooke Havoke at 8:27 in a four-way.

Garrett Borden vs. Aiden the Dragon. My first time seeing Aiden, who is of Asian heritage with long, wavy hair. He has a pretty good physique. Borden (the son of Sting!) is bigger, and he backed Aiden into the ropes. He scooped up Aiden and ran him back-first into a corner, hit some chops, then threw Aiden across the ring! Aiden hid behind the ref. Aiden snapped the left arm in the ropes at 2:00 and began targeting it. He kept Borden grounded. Garrett finally hit a fallaway slam, two Stinger Splashes, then a splash to the mat for the pin. The commentators said he’s now 2-0 here.

Garrett Borden defeated Aiden the Dragon at 5:03.

HITT and “The Texas Outlaws” Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes vs. Auzzy, Cordell Bennett, and Movie Myk. I’ve said this before, but the 6’4″ HITT has the face and hairstyle of Chris Kanyon. Wyatt looks more like his uncle Dustin, while the smaller Wayne looks more like his half-uncle Cody Rhodes. Myk is comparable to the Velveteen Dream. Auzzy carried his Rhodes Cup, and he wore a crown. Wayne and Myk opened, with Wayne hitting a shoulder tackle. Wyatt has the floppy blond hair of Dusty and Dustin (and I’ve always said it reminds me a lot of Barry Windham, too.) Wyatt worked over Cordell’s left arm, as the babyfaces took turns twisting Cordell’s arm.

HITT hit a big bodyslam on Cordell, then a massive senton at 3:00. Cordell tagged in Auzzy, who didn’t want in! HITT grabbed the reluctant Auzzy and threw him into the ring! The Rhodeses worked over Auzzy. Wyatt hit a missile dropkick. Auzzy stomped on Wayne and threw him into the heel corner, where they took turns working over Wayne. Wyatt got a hot tag at 7:00 and hit some punches on Cordell. Cordell hit a Stomp to the head for a nearfall. Myk choked Wyatt in the corner.

HITT got a hot tag at 9:30. He caught Myk, put him across his shoulders and hit a Death Valley Driver. He dropped Auzzy with a hard chop, then hit a big senton. Auzzy hit some basement dropkicks on Auzzy’s knees. Cordell hit a flying kick to HITT’s head. Myk hit a running crossbody block on Wayne. Wyatt hit a Cross Rhodes. Auzzy hit an Athena-style top-rope flying stunner on Wyatt. HITT nailed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Auzzy at 12:30. The babyfaces hit a Team 3D on Cordell, with HITT scoring the pin. Good action.

HITT and “The Texas Outlaws” Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes defeated Auzzy, Cordell Bennett, and Movie Myk at 12:57.

* Outside, Jazmin Allure vowed she’s coming back for her title. The muscular Tonda stood silently behind her.

Brittnie Brooks vs. Karter Cauffman. I’ve seen Karter at least once before. Karter wore a softball jersey to the ring, and she has straight, dark hair. Brittnie immediately landed some punches. They appear to be roughly the same height and overall size. They traded armdrags. Karter hit a baseball slide dropkick, and Brooks rolled to the floor to regroup, and she barked at the crowd. Brittnie caught Karter and dropped her face-first on the guardrail at 1:30! In the ring, Brooks was in charge and stomped on Karter in the corner.

Brittnie hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. She hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00, and she yelled at the ref. She cranked on Karter’s head, and the crowd rallied for Karter. Cauffman fired up and hit some forearm strikes and a clothesline. She hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 5:30. Brooks hit an Angle Slam. Brooks set up for It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Karter got a rollup for a nearfall. Karter hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Brooks yanked Karter to the mat by her hair, then hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch for the pin. (A commentator called it a “Brittnie Bomb,” for the PG audience, I guess!)

Brittnie Brooks defeated Karter Cauffman at 8:00.

Sophia Rose vs. Nixi XS for the RWA Women’s Title. Not kidding, Sophia’s hair color is different every time I see her. She has dark black hair today, but she’s been a blonde and a redhead. Nixi is a fashionista and gay icon, and she’s now been on AEW/ROH TV several times. They shoved each other at the bell, and Sophia hit a running knee. Nixi hit some roundhouse kicks and a double underhook suplex for a nearfall. She mounted Sophia and hit some punches, then some stomps in the corner.

Nixi hit a clothesline and posed. She nailed a bulldog for a nearfall at 2:30. Rose hit some overhand chops. Nixi hit a headscissors takedown. Rose hit a handspring-back-elbow. She hit a facebuster over her knee, then a pumphandle backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 5:30. Nixi hit a spinning heel kick, then a twisting DDT for a nearfall. Sophia hit a Shazza-style Splits Stunner, then a Flatliner. She applied a modified Muta Lock and cranked back on Nixi’s head until Nixi tapped out.

Sophia Rose defeated Nixi XS to retain the RWA Women’s Title at 7:04.

CJ Valor vs. Vin Parker for the RWA Title. This was the main event. A nice pop for WWE ID prospect Valor. Both guys have tremendous physiques. An intense lockup to open. Parker hit an armdrag and tied up the left arm. Vin applied a Sharpshooter at 3:30. Valor kicked Parker, sending him shoulder-first into the ring post. Valor snapped an arm over the top rope. They fought to the floor, and Valor slammed him back-first on the apron, and he got a nearfall in the ring at 5:30.

Valor applied a cross-armbreaker on the mat. He switched to a crossface. Valor hit a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall. Parker hit a jumping knee. He slammed Valor’s knee into the mat. Parker stomped on the knee and kept Valor on the mat. Valor hit a flying shoulder tackle at 9:00. He hit a Bandido-style 21-Plex! Parker hit a top-rope missile dropkick. He hit a powerslam and a top-rope moonsault for a nearfall at 10:30.

This has been really good. Valor hit a stunner for a nearfall. Parker nailed a Hidden Blade to the jaw! Valor hit a Chaos Theory rolling German Suplex, but Parker immediately hit another Hidden Blade, and they were both down. Auzzy rolled into the ring. He’s cashing in his Rhodes Cup! This became a triple threat at 13:06. He hit a Canadian Destroyer on Parker, but Vin rolled to the floor. Auzzy turned around, and he was cut in half by a CJ Valor spear! CJ pinned Auzzy.

CJ Valor defeated Vin Parker and Auzzy to retain the RWA Title at 13:27.

Auzzy was (kayfabe) injured from the spear, and medical staff checked on him. CJ Valor beat up some security after the bell! Valor touched Dustin Rhodes’ wife, who was among the staff in the ring! Dustin Rhodes ran in and glared at Valor. Valor gave Dustin the middle finger and left. Quite a heel turn to close the show.

Action Wrestling “Patience” at the Live Creek Brewing Bus Barn in Fayetteville, Georgia, on July 24, 2026 (IWTV)

I’ve seen multiple shows from this brewery tap room, too. It’s a small venue, and the crowd was about 100. The ring is pushed up against one wall. Lighting is good. Rob Weathers and the injured Jaden Newman provided commentary. I chose to watch four of the eight matches.

Corinne Joy vs. Kamryn Kash. I’ve seen Kash at least once before; her ring gear and the way she wears her hair up make her look like a figure skater. Joy is a teenage rising star. Kash attacked from behind, and we’re underway. The commentators talked about Corinne reaching the finals of the SCI rising stars tournament last week. Joy hit a hip attack against the ropes for a nearfall. Kash stomped on Joy and was booed, and she choked Corinne in the ropes. Corinne nailed some kicks, and she fired up. She hit a dropkick to the back and a German Suplex for a nearfall at 3:30. Kash hit a fisherman’s suplex. She went for a sunset flip, but Joy blocked it, sat down on Kash’s chest, and scored the pin! Fine for what it was.

Corinne Joy defeated Kamryn Kash at 4:31.

Jamesen Shook vs. Mr. Danger in a “relaxed rules” match. Danger is slender and a good high-flyer, but he’s competed in a lot of GCW death matches. Shook’s red hair makes him look like a young Sami Zayn. Standing switches to open. The commentators said it was a first-time-ever meeting. Danger hit a dropkick and a senton for a nearfall at 1:30. They went to the floor, and Shook threw a chair at Danger’s head (and I just hate that. I’ll say it every time, regardless of who does it.) Shook pushed several doors into the ring.

They looped ringside as they brawled. They got back into the ring at 5:00, and Shook kept him grounded. Mr. Danger hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall. Shook hit an Assault Driver (modified One-Winged Angel), flipping Danger through a door bridge at 8:00. Shook threw more chairs at Danger’s head and hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. Danger threw Shook through some boards in the corner, then hit a springboard Canadian Destroyer! He hit a top-rope 450 Splash, sending Shook through a board bridge for the pin! Despite the chairs to the head, a good brawl, and a mild upset. Mr. Danger got a loud “Please come back!” chant, and Jaden said, “That is more than well-deserved.”

Mr. Danger defeated Jamesen Shook in a relaxed rules match at 10:14.

“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean vs. Herculon Rage and Grayson Pierce. Again, Rage is bald and thick, and is comparable to 1 Called Manders. Pierce is like a young Shawn Michaels or Johnny Morrison. Rage and Dean opened. Shawn hit a basement dropkick. Bravo tagged in at 1:30 and hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Pierce tagged in, but Dean hit an armdrag and kept Grayson grounded. Bravo and Rage traded punches. From the floor, Pierce tripped Bravo, pulled him to the floor at 5:30, and stomped on him.

The heels took control in the ring and kept Bravo in their corner. Rage applied a rear-naked choke on the mat. Dean finally got a hot tag at 8:00, and he hit a big back-body drop on Pierce, then a German Suplex on Rage, then one on Pierce! He hit a DDT on Rage and was fired up. Pierce hit a superkick. He hit a suplex on Dean at 10:00, and the heels worked over Shawn in their corner. He hit a grazing senton for a nearfall, then a stiff kick to the spine.

Bravo got a hot tag and hit a spinning DDT for a nearfall at 14:00. All four fought in the ring, as the Infantry took turns hitting forearm strikes on Rage. Herculon hit a double clothesline. He hit a Black Hole Slam on Bravo, and Pierce immediately hit a 450 Splash on Bravo for a nearfall, but Dean made the save. Dean hit a second-rope flying clothesline on Rage. Pierce hit a superkick on Dean. Dean hit a German Suplex on Pierce, then a Bronco Buster onto both heels. They hit their neckbreaker-and-back suplex combo on Rage for the pin. Good action.

“The Infantry” Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean defeated Herculon Rage and Grayson Pierce at 16:52.

* Pierce continued to beat up the Infantry after the bell and was booed.

Darian Bengston vs. Lee Johnson for the Action Title. Darian has been champion here all year. Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Lee hit a bodyslam at 4:30. Darian tied up the legs on the mat and kept Lee grounded. Lee fired up and hit some clotheslines at 8:00 and hit a running neckbreaker. He kipped up and was fired up. Lee hit a Helluva Kick in the corner and a flying elbow for a nearfall.

Darian tied him in a modified Rings of Saturn, but also tied up Lee’s legs! Bengston stayed focused on the left leg, and he hit a decapitating clothesline at 11:00. Lee caught him with a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall! Kelsey Raegan tripped Bengston! Lee got a rollup for a nearfall. However, Darian got a clean rollup for the pin. Good mat-based action.

Darian Bengston defeated Lee Johnson to retain the Action Title at 12:18.

Apple City Championship Wrestling at Brookford Town Hall in Hickory, North Carolina, on July 18, 2026 (IWTV)

The venue is a dark theater, and I’ve seen a few shows from this venue before. The lighting over the ring is okay but not ideal.

Bojack vs. “Top Shootas” Maurice Moss and Trey Da’Rula in a handicap match for the ACCW Tag Team Titles. The massive Bojack is a 350-pound beast, but he came out alone! No sign of his tag partner, Morgan Dash! He got on the mic and said Dash is sick and isn’t cleared to compete. He vowed to be a fighting champion, so this will be a handicap match! I don’t think I’ve seen Top Shootas before – they are both young, Black men and are similar in looks. The Shootas both attacked Bojack, and we’re underway! Bojack dropped them with a double clothesline.

Bojack hip-tossed one of them across the ring. He hit a suplex for a nearfall. The Shootas worked over Bojack. The commentators agreed that the ref needs to allow just one guy in the ring at a time. The Shootas took turns hitting chops, and one hit a Meteora. (The commentators aren’t saying which one is which, and I seriously can’t tell, and the lighting isn’t helping either.) Bojack hit a double suplex at 5:30, and they were all down, and the crowd rallied for the champ. He nailed a big Spinebuster for a nearfall.

Trey hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. Both Shootas went to the top rope on opposite corners, and both splashed onto Bojack for a nearfall at 7:30. Bojack nailed a superkick, then he powerbombed one opponent onto the other! He nailed a sit-out powerbomb for the pin! Decent handicap match. Bojack is really talented; he has good conditioning for a man his size and didn’t get winded.

Bojack defeated Top Shootas” Maurice Moss and Trey Da’Rula in a handicap match to retain the ACCW Tag Team Titles at 8:26.

Landon Hale vs. Don Furio in a no-DQ match for the Catawba Valley Championship. This is a rematch from the last show. They immediately traded punches, and Landon hit a plancha to the floor. They brawled at ringside and traded loud chops. Hale hit a cookie sheet across Furio’s head. Don hit a snap suplex on the hardwood floor at 4:00! Ouch! In the ring, Furio hit some chair shots to the back. Hale hit a tornado DDT onto an open chair for a nearfall at 7:00.

Furio hit a Buzzsaw Kick as Hale was seated in the chair, and Landon fell to the floor. In the ring, Landon hit a Lethal Injection, then a moonsault for a nearfall at 9:30. Landon (who legit is a chiropractor) got a (plastic?) human spine, and he hit Don with it. Furio speared Landon through a door in the corner for a nearfall at 11:30. Someone came onto the stage, but Furio superkicked him. Don brought the title belt into the ring, but Landon hit a spinning kick to the ear.

Furio hit a low-blow uppercut and was booed! He hit a flying belt shot to the face for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Furio grabbed the plastic spine (like one you would see in an anatomy class) and hit Hale. Hale hit a belt shot to the head, and he threw Furio head-first into a chair wedged in the corner. Landon hit a springboard Athena-style flying stunner for the pin!

Landon Hale defeated Don Furio to retain the Catawba Valley Title at 14:45.

Final Thoughts: Not as many big names in this roundup, but I was entertained. I’ll go with the CJ Valor-Vin Parker match for best of these 12, ahead of the Infantry’s tag match. The women’s four-way that opened the Rhodes show takes third. Lee Johnson-Bengston takes honorable mention.

The Rhodes Association roster is pretty good. I’ve seen most of the guys in the four matches I didn’t watch from that show, but I think I saw most of their top-tier guys on the rest of the card that I did watch. Bengston continues to be a good champion for Action Wrestling. As I always note — watching these three shows in their entirety would have taken perhaps eight hours, so I had to pick and choose what interested me the most.