10/29 McGuire’s AEW Rampage Audio Review: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament semifinal match, Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a non-title Trick or Treat match

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston in an AEW Eliminator tournament semifinal match, Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker vs. Abadon in a non-title Trick or Treat match, and more (15:46)…

Click here to stream or download the October 29 AEW Rampage audio review.

