Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Shockwave, Doc Gallows, Caristico/SinCara

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. Impact is in “best of” mode for the next two weeks. John Moore’s recap of Impact should be available shortly after tonight’s show. My Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will resume next week.

-The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs tonight on AXS at 10CT/11ET. This week’s show focuses on the original LAX with matches against Team 3D, AJ Styles, and Christopher Daniels.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page.

-The United Wrestling Network’s “Prime Time Live” pay-per-view series is on hiatus until the new year.

Birthdays and Notables

-Caristico (Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde) turned is 38. He worked as the first Sin Cara in WWE and previously worked as Mistico.

-Doc Gallows (Drew Hankinson) is 37.