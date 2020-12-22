What's happening...

AEW Dark preview: Thirteen matches set for tonight’s online show

December 22, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Colt Cabana and Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Fuego Del Sol, Aaron Solow, and Ray Jaz.

-Peter Avaolon vs. Mike Verna.

-Bear Country vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Rey Fenix vs. Danny Limelight.

-Lee Johnson vs. Stu Grayson.

-KiLynn King vs. Alex Gracia.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Miro.

-Madi Wrenkowski vs. Leyla Hirsch.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Jazmin Allure.

-Matt Sydal vs. Serpentico.

-Tesha Price vs. Nyla Rose.

-Terrence and Terrell Hughes vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn.

-Vertvixen vs. Red Velvet.

-The Waiting Room hosted by Britt Baker with guest Serena Deeb.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.