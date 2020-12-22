NWA Shockwave lineup: Four matches to stream on today’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for today’s NWA Shockwave online series.

-NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Jordan Clearwater.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Eli Drake and James Storm vs. Aron Stevens and The Question Mark.

-Zicky Dice vs. Da Pope.

Powell’s POV: NWA Shockwave streams today at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page. The matches were taped at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California. The show is available on Mondays for the NWA’s Patreon supporters.