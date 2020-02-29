WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: Three matches officially advertised

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held Sunday, March 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Natalya vs. Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Otis and Tucker vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber match for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn in a handicap match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The men’s Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania has been scrapped. WWE simply announced Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania instead. WWE has a lot of work to do and several matches to announce with the show taking place just eight days from now.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

