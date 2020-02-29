WrestleMania 36 lineup: The latest card for the biggest pro wrestling event of the year

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WrestleMania 36, which will be held Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium.

-Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. the Elimination Chamber winner for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Powell’s POV: For all the grumbling over Goldberg winning the championship, the overall lineup looks good on paper. The men’s Elimination Chamber match that was listed on the host venue website seems to be off, as they simply announced Goldberg vs. Reigns for WrestleMania on Smackdown. I assume show will also include the Andre the Giant and women’s battle royals. All signs point to Randy Orton vs. Edge, and Undertaker vs. AJ Styles has been rumored.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Richard Holliday discussing The Dynasty faction in MLW, MJF's departure, the addition of Gino Medina, training under Paul Roma, and much more. Check out MLW Fusion Saturdays on beIN Sports and on the MLW YouTube Page...

