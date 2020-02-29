WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for John Cena and Goldberg

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.717 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 2.484 final number from last week. Friday’s first hour delivered 2.736 million viewers, while the second hour produced 2.697 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were up big for the return of John Cena and the first Goldberg appearance since he won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown. Both hours of Smackdown won the 18-34 and 18-49 adult demographics, as well as the male 18-49 demographic over other network programming. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



