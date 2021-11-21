WWE Survivor Series Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 21, 2021 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS WWE Survivor Series Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Survivor Series Poll: Vote for the best match Roman Reigns vs. Big E in a champion vs. champion match Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a champion vs. champion match Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a champion vs. champion match Belair, Ripley, Morgan, Zelina, Carmella vs. Banks, Shotzi, Baszler, Natalya, Strom Rollins, Lashley, Balor, Owens, Theory vs. McIntyre, Woods, Hardy, Corbin, Sheamus 25-Man Dual Brand Battle Royal Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a champion vs. champion match pollcode.com free polls Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker. Topicssurvivor serieswwewwe survivor series
