NXT TV preview: Gauntlet Eliminator and battle royal to determine No. 1 contenders

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NXT television show.

-Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Bronson Reed vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Timothy Thatcher in a Gauntlet Eliminator for a shot at the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover.

-A battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas.

Powell’s POV: The entrants featured in the graphic for the battle royal are Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Karter, Xia Li, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Aliyah, Indie Hartwell, and Kacy Cantanzaro.

The rules of the Gauntlet Eliminator are that two men will start and another man will ever every four minutes. The only way to be eliminated is via pinfall or submission. The last man standing becomes the new No. 1 contender. Join John Moore for his weekly NXT live review as the show airs tonight on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s NXT audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.