AEW Dynamite rating: The AEW Dynasty fallout edition

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 683,000 viewers for TBS, according to F4WOnline.com. The viewership count was down from the 762,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.23 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. The audio issues combined with strong competition from the NBA and (to a lesser extent) NHL playoffs did not help the show’s cause. The show also aired live on the west coast as opposed to airing in prime time. There’s a lot of excuses, but bad numbers are bad numbers, and this was the worst viewership count the show has had in its regular time slot since January 6, 2021. Tuesday’s NXT Spring Breakin’ Night One finished with 661,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the April 26, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 863,000 viewers and a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic.