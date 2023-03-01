AEW Dynamite in San Francisco (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Big E, Kyle O’Reilly, Tenille Dashwood, Davey Richards, Adnan Al-Kaissie, Mike Tenay, Booker T, Scotty Riggs, Ultimo Dragon, DJ Hyde

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from San Francisco at the Cow Palace. The show includes a casino tag team battle royal for the final spot in the four-way match for the AEW Tag Team Titles at Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Friday’s AEW Rampage in San Francisco. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority C grade in our post show poll with 31 percent of the vote. F finished second with 19 percent of the vote. B and D tied for a close third with 18 percent each. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Tenay is 68.

-Booker T (Booker Huffman) is 58.

-Scotty Riggs (Scott Antol) is 52.

-Ultimo Guerrero is 51.

-DJ Hyde is 45.

-Davey Richards (Wesley Richards) is 40.

-Big E (Ettore Ewen) is 37.

-Kyle O’Reilly is 36.

-Emma (Tenille Dashwood) is 34.