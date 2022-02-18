02/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: The final push for No Surrender with Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design, Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Lady Frost vs. Gisselle Shaw, Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid, Masha Slamovich vs. Kiah Dream

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for No Surrender with Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design, Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Lady Frost vs. Gisselle Shaw, Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid, Masha Slamovich vs. Kiah Dream, and more (17:52)…

