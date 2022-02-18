What's happening...

02/18 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: The final push for No Surrender with Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design, Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Lady Frost vs. Gisselle Shaw, Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid, Masha Slamovich vs. Kiah Dream

February 18, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The final push for No Surrender with Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design, Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans, Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin, Lady Frost vs. Gisselle Shaw, Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid, Masha Slamovich vs. Kiah Dream, and more (17:52)…

Click here for the February 18 Impact Wrestling audio review.

Topics

