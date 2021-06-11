Todd Pettengill on his role at NXT Takeover In Your House, appearing in person after doing his role virtually last time, auditioning for Vince McMahon by trying to sell him on a bottle of water

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Todd Pettengill

Host: JP John Poz

Twitter: @TwoManPowerTrip

Website: www.tmptempire.com

Interview available at Tmptow.podomatic.com

Todd Pettengill does not know what exactly he’ll be doing at NXT Takeover In Your House: Yeah, I have no idea. I absolutely have no idea what I’m doing. I know there’s a press conference that I’m a part of and I’m hosting the event. What that means? I don’t know. I guess they’ll tell me when I get there. That’s why I’m trying to prepare as much as I can, know as much as I can going in because you know, I think they’re sort of finding a place for me for this so whatever that role is, I’m happy to fill it.

His sales pitch to Vince McMahon with a bottle of water: When you interview for Vince [McMahon], you’re either given a broom or a bottle of water to sell. So I was given the bottle of water and it was just like, ‘Alright, sell me this. Talk for two minutes, go’ and a lot of people get the broom, lot of people get the water bottle. That’s how it went.

Being around the new crew in NXT and also being around familiar faces from his days in WWE: It’s fun. I mean I stayed in touch with a lot of people, obviously. But last year we did it virtually so I just recorded stuff from my studio here in Texas and they used it but to be back live is gonna be fun. There’s nothing like that live energy and seeing everybody again so I’m really looking forward to it. It’s — you know, you wanna say the same but different. A lot of the people behind the scenes are still folks that I remember from my time there but, there’s a bunch of new people as well. That’s always exciting to work with new people and I’m really looking forward to it.

Other topics include his entire WWF run, the New Generation Era, pranking the Macho Man, Vince McMahon’s bathroom etiquette, Razor Ramon heat, and more.

You can listen to other shows apart of the TMPT Empire including Shane Douglas’ Triple Threat Podcast, Taking You to School with Dr. Tom Prichard, Talking Tough with Rick Bassman, Taskmaster Talks with Kevin Sullivan, Pro Wrestling 101 with Justin Credible and the University of Dutch with Dutch Mantell. H/T to POST Wrestling/Andrew Thompson for the transcription.