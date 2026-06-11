TNA Impact preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s show 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Mike Santana vs. Eric Young for the TNA World Championship
-Mustafa Ali vs. KC Navarro for the TNA International Championship
-Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner vs. Eddie Edwards and Cedric Alexander
-Mr. Elegance vs. Elijah
-Ash by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, and M by Elegance vs. Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sade
-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch appear after winning last week’s Wicked Garden match over Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy
Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
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