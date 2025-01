CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,070)

San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port

Simulcast live January 23, 2025 on AXS TV and TNA+

[Hour One] Impact opened with a video package that recapped the TNA Genesis pay-per-view…