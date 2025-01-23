AEW Dynamite rating for the show headlined by Cope vs. Pac

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 655,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 679,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.18 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 812,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the January 24, 2024 edition of Dynamite on TBS averaged 837,000 viewers along with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic.