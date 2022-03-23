AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy in a Texas Tornado match.

-CM Punk returns.

-MJF speaks.

-Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. “The Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds.

-Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal.

-Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch with Kris Statlander banned from ringside.

Powell’s POV: While the show has a good amount of star power, the lineup doesn’t jump off the page. Dynamite will be live from Cedar Park, Texas at HEB Center, and AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite as the show airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from anyone attending AEW Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas or other upcoming pro wrestling events. If you are going to these events or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com