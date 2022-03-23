What's happening...

NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

March 23, 2022

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 628,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 624,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 29th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Main roster wrestlers Robert Roode and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler both appeared on the show with Roode taking a loss to Bron Breakker. Next week’s episode will be the final show before NXT Stand & Deliver.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.