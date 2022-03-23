NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the show headlined by the women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finals

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 628,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up slightly from the 624,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished 29th in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Main roster wrestlers Robert Roode and NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler both appeared on the show with Roode taking a loss to Bron Breakker. Next week’s episode will be the final show before NXT Stand & Deliver.