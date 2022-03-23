Chris Jericho on Talking Dead, multiple pro wrestling personalities on Judge Steve Harvey

CategoriesAEW News MISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW star Chris Jericho will return to AMC’s “Talking Dead” on Sunday night at 9CT/10ET.

-Kevin Sullivan and JJ Dillon appeared on Tuesday’s “Judge Steve Harvey” on ABC. Dillon sued Sullivan for $7,500 he borrowed him for a boat purchase. Harvey ended up ruling in favor of Dillon, but said the show would pay the damages because he admired both men and their friendship.

-Pro Wrestling Boom Live co-host Jonny Fairplay and independent wrestling promoter Ronnie Gossett will be on next week’s “Judge Steve Harvey” at 7CT/8ET on ABC. Scott Steiner is also scheduled to appear on that episode.

Powell’s POV: Jericho has appeared on the Chris Hardwick hosted “The Walking Dead” post-show previously. As a fan of the long-running zombie series, I’m looking forward to seeing Jericho on the show again. I’m still waiting for CM Punk to make his return.

It will be “Young Rock” vs. “Judge Steve Harvey” vs. NXT 2.0 on Tuesday (or something like that). I don’t think Harvey will be nearly as kind to Fairplay as he was to Sullivan and Dillon. Fairplay mentioned on the Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast that the show’s star declined to take a photo with him after the episode was filmed. Good call, Steve Harvey!