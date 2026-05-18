Road Warrior Animal’s widow blasts A&E’s Legion of Doom documentary

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Road Warrior Animal’s (Joe Laurinaitis) widow is not a fan of the Legion of Doom documentary that aired Sunday on A&E. Kim Turman Laurinaitis took to social media to vent, writing that she was not contacted, nor invited to be interviewed for the documentary.

Turman Laurinaitis took issue with inaccuracies regarding her late husband’s death. “What in the f— am I watching?!!!” she wrote on Facebook. “OMG, I am so done. This is not how my husband died. And FTI, he died 9/22 at our hotel, not at a hospital. They never took him to a f—ing hospital, had to try to save him in our hotel room. Read her full posts below or via Facebook.com.

Powell’s POV: Joe Laurinaitis died at age 60 on September 22, 2020, at the Tan-Tar-A Resort in Osage Beach, Missouri. I have not watched the LOD documentary that premiered Sunday night on A&E, so I’ll withhold most of my comments until I have a chance to see it. I will say that if her assessment of the documentary is fair, then it will be a shame that the same network that produced the excellent two-part “The Curse of the Von Erichs” documentary would have dropped the ball with the LOD documentary. It wasn’t difficult to find news stories, including this piece by Mike Mooneyham of The Post and Courier that listed Animal’s death as occurring at the hotel.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)