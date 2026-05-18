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WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

May 18, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns comments on Jacob Fatu

-Paige and Brie Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Oba Femi’s open challenge

-El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo vs. Original Grande Americano, Bluto, and Julio

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Greensboro, North Carolina, at the Greensboro Coliseum. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

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