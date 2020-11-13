WWE releases Zelina Vega, who says she supports unionization

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega (Thea Budgen) on Friday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.
Powell’s POV: I’m sorry to see Vega go. She’s proven to be a versatile performer in that she was a terrific manager for Andrade (particularly in NXT) and has also done a nice job in the ring. Vega is also the wife of Smackdown wrestler Aleister Black. Vega’s issued an interesting tweet following the news of her release (see below).
I support unionization.
— (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020
Sucks to see her go but not surprising. Any job I’ve ever worked at if you talk about unions you quickly get removed from your employment.
Is this over the whole Twitch thing? Black won’t win another match in the WWE and will be reduced to Vince McMahon comedy. Can’t wait to see what dumb gimmick they are coming up with. Be prepared to put him in the miss column constantly for bad comedy skits, Jason.
I hope she goes to AEW eventually.She needs to be on our screens..