WWE releases Zelina Vega, who says she supports unionization

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced the release of Zelina Vega (Thea Budgen) on Friday. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: I’m sorry to see Vega go. She’s proven to be a versatile performer in that she was a terrific manager for Andrade (particularly in NXT) and has also done a nice job in the ring. Vega is also the wife of Smackdown wrestler Aleister Black. Vega’s issued an interesting tweet following the news of her release (see below).