11/13 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of the final Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio match, Sami Zayn vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship, Survivor Series build continues

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,108)

Live from in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

Aired November 13, 2020 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole checked in on commentary and touted ThunderDome before plugging the insurance company sponsor. Corey Graves was the color commentator…

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance along with Paul Heyman. Cole hyped Reigns facing either Randy Orton or Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series pending the outcome of Monday’s WWE Championship match.