WWE 205 Live preview: Five-way for an NXT Cruiserweight Title shot set for 205th episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following match is advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Curt Stallion vs. August Grey vs. Ashante Adonis vs. Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari in a five-way for an NXT Cruiserweight Title shot

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V is back on 205 Live coverage, and his review will be available later tonight or on Saturday morning along with his audio review for Dot Net Members.



