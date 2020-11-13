WWE’s Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. viewership counts

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the viewership counts for the WWE Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. reality shows, as reported by Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE Total Bellas on E! Network: 416,000 viewers, 38th in the cable ratings with a .19 in the 18-49 demographic.

-Miz & Mrs. on USA Network: 455,000 viewers, 44th in the cable ratings with a .17 in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The Miz & Mrs. mid-season finale produced 490,000 viewers on March 4. The Total Bellas season finale delivered 690,000 viewers on June 11, though the four out of the five prior episodes finished below 500,000 viewers.



