By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce that MLW Fusion will be available on Pluto TV.

NEW YORK – Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced fans will be able to watch the return of the league’s flagship series, MLW FUSION, this Wednesday November 18 at 7pm ET on Pluto TV.

Fans can fire up Pluto TV on Roku, Smart TV (Samsung, Vizio), Amazon FireTV, Roku, Apple TV, PlayStation, Xfinity, Chromecast and countless other ways, including on the web via browser. Once fans are streaming Pluto TV, they can watch MLW on the Fubo Sports Network.

Pluto TV is available out of the box on your favorite connected TVs. Hit the power button and connect to your network to watch hit movies, binge-worthy TV shows, the latest news, sports, comedy and more.

The highly anticipated Wednesday premiere includes two title fights, Jacob Fatu defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Brian Pillman Jr. challenging Myron Reed for the World Middleweight Championship. More bouts and athletes are scheduled and will be revealed in the days ahead.

MLW returns Wednesday night November 18 at 7pm ET with the premiere of FUSION on Fubo Sports and YouTube. Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW continues to add new ways for fans to see their weekly television series. Between Pluto, Fubo Sports, beIN Sports, and YouTube, MLW fans should have no trouble accessing the weekly Fusion series once it returns on Wednesday (beIN Sports viewers will have to wait until Saturday to see the show).



