MLW Championship match set for the Battle Riot event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce Alex Hammerstone vs. Real1 for the MLW Heavyweight Championship for the April 8 MLW Battle Riot event.
(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone(champion) vs.
Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.
The trash talking “Certified G” looks to get gold as he bids to dethrone Alex Hammerstone and end his 535-day reign as champion in Philadelphia on April 8th.
Emerging as a top ranked competitor, with controversial clashes with Jacob Fatu and a recent high-profile win over Mance Warner, Real1 was the finalist in last year’s Battle RIOT, a match he continues to protest and claim he won.
Exhausting league officials politicking for a title fight, matchmakers have finally acquiesced.
Now that big bout is official as Hammerstone takes on a different type of challenger than any before. Known for his gift to gab, will Real1 get inside Hammerstone’s head with his trash talking?
Could Real1 distract Hammerstone and create a critical opening to topple the Phoenix powerhouse and claim the World Heavyweight Championship?
See Real1 vs. Hammerstone for the first time ever live in Philadelphia on Saturday, April 8 at the 2300 Arena. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
40 wrestlers will riot inPhilly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.
Battle RIOT entrants:
Jacob Fatu
John Hennigan
Raven
Willie Mack
Alex Kane
Rickey Shane Page
Shigehiro Irie
Lance Anoa’i
Sam Adonis
Mr. Thomas
1 Called Manders
Jimmy Lloyd
More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.
Powell’s POV: I’m curious to see how the former Enzo Amore goes from facing Microman on next Tuesday’s MLW Underground to challenging for the company’s top championship. We are looking for reports from the Battle Riot event. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com
