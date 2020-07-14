MLW available on DAZN Brazil

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling issued the following statement on its website to announce the availability of its programming on DAZN Brazil.

Major League Wrestling is now available on DAZN Brasil!

Now you can watch MLW, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, Paranaense championship, Premier League, Coppa Italia, Brasileirao Serie C and more, in HD and on multiple devices, live on DAZN Brasil.

Powell’s POV: MLW is also available on DAZN streaming service in the United States. It will be interesting to see where this deal between MLW and DAZN goes once the pandemic ends (if it ever ends at this rate) and MLW resumes holding live events.



