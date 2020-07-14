WWE Extreme Rules lineup: Swamp Fight, An Eye For An Eye match, Bar Fight, four title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight.

-Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship (Ziggler chooses the stipulation).

-Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Championship.

-Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an eye for an eye match.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a Bar Fight.

Powell’s POV: WWE did not announce any additional matches on Raw. The storyline is that Ziggler will wait until Sunday to select the stipulation of the WWE Championship match. I assume they will announce a Kickoff Show match at some point this week. WWE is (obsessively) billing the event using “The Horror Show” slogan. Join me for live coverage of Extreme Rules on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show. The main card begins at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear an audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.



