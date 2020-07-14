WWE Raw main event set

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Randy Orton vs. Big Show in an unsanctioned match will headline Monday’s Raw.

Powell’s POV: There’s no reason to think that Big Show will win the match, but the company continues to do a terrific job of building up Orton. Raw will be taped on Monday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join me for live coverage every Monday night.



