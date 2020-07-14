Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie, Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz, and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae, Susie, Alisha Edwards, Havok, and Nevaeh in a ten-woman tag match.

-Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo contract signing for the Knockouts Title match at Slammiversary.

-Ace Austin returns to his roots to train for Slammiversary.

-Moose and a mystery partner vs. Tommy Dreamer and Crazzy Steve.

-Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake vs. Team XXXL.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on Scott Steiner. John Moore's weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays.



