WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (5/3): Powell’s review of Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles, A-Town Down Under vs. Street Profits for the WWE Tag Titles, AOP vs. New Catch Republic, RKO Show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,289)
Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena
Aired May 3, 2024 on Fox via same day tape delay
The show begins at 7CT/8ET…
CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews
By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,289)
Lyon-Decines, France at LDLC Arena
Aired May 3, 2024 on Fox via same day tape delay
The show begins at 7CT/8ET…
Be the first to comment