WWE Raw results (1/8): Powell’s live review of CM Punk’s appearance, Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,598)

Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

Aired live January 8, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A smiling Cody Rhodes shown arriving at the building while the broadcast team of Michael Cole and Wade Barrett hyped his match against Shinsuke Nakamura. They were interrupted.

Drew McIntyre stood in the ring and said he had something to say. He said last week was all or nothing for him because he needed the title, yet he didn’t get it. He said he cost himself the match by accidentally pulling Seth Rollins’ foot onto the ropes while he was pinning him.

McIntyre said others may be right in that he could be responsible for holding himself back. He said if that’s the case, he needs to get his priorities right and step away from WWE a while. He said he felt that way until a couple of days ago, but then he realized that the better man didn’t win. He also pointed to Damian Priest attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

McIntyre asked why Priest didn’t wait until after he’d won to cash in. McIntyre called Priest an idiot while saying that he screwed him and himself. McIntyre brought up Cody having magical political powers and CM Punk returning with open arms. He said he could leave for nine years and get a hero’s return.

CM Punk’s entrance theme interrupted McIntyre and he walked to the ring. “We are in Piper Country,” Punk started. He said he was disappointed that McIntyre didn’t wear his kilt and said the fans may have actually liked and cheered him.

Punk said he and Piper are known for talking and asked whether that’s what McIntyre is known for. Punk said since he returned, it seems like that’s all McIntyre has done. He admitted that may seem odd coming from a guy who perhaps talks too much. Punk said that McIntyre could say whatever he has to his face. Punk laid on the top turnbuckle.

McIntyre congratulated Punk. He said that they are going on a month and yet Punk “is still here.” McIntyre said he had a bet with some people in the locker room about how long he will actually be around. McIntyre said Punk wants attention and headlines.

McIntyre said he knows the real CM Punk because he traveled the roads with him for years. McIntyre recalled Punk referring to himself as the locker room leader while he was backstage. McIntyre mocked the idea of a leader needing to say he’s the leader.

McIntyre said there was a time when he needed some help because he lost someone close to him and his career was in a tailspin. McIntyre said Punk saw him as a threat and never helped. McIntyre said Punk is Straight Edge and has no demons, but he is a demon. McIntyre referred to him as a succubus before declaring, “I’m the leader now, kid.” McIntyre laid over the top turnbuckle for a moment.

Punk said he’s called himself a lot of things, but a leader was never one of them. Punk said that if he’s not a leader, who did McIntyre watch walk out of the company. Punk said it was him. Punks said McIntyre followed his lead by leaving and then coming back to win the Royal Rumble and win the championship. Punk said he would now follow his lead by doing the same.

Punk said he’s not a demon, but when pushed he is Satan himself. Punk said that if McIntyre saw that side of him that says a lot about him. Punk said he’s a real nice guy until it’s not time to be. Punk looked at his wrist and said it’s getting to be that time. He said he wasn’t back to make friends, he was back to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania.

McIntyre spoke about how the world shut down when he won the championship. He said some superstars went home and he assumed Punk would have done the same. McIntyre said he would win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania and this time it will be for himself.

Punk stepped up and told McIntyre that it was getting a little spicy, so he would lead by example by walking away before he knocked his teeth down his throat. Punk said the only person who can stop him from accomplishing his goals is himself and he got out of his way a long time ago.

Punk said McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes can’t stop him. Punk said that because he’s a nice guy, he’s going to eliminate McIntyre from the Rumble last. Punk left the ring and his music played while McIntyre smirked at him from the ring…

Powell’s POV: The verbal exchange was entertaining. I really like the way that multiple people feel like realistic threats to win the Royal Rumble. Maybe the winner is someone as obvious as Punk or Cody, but there have been many years where it felt like the winner was a slam dunk.

Ring announcer Samatha Irvin introduced Finn Balor and Damian Priest for Balor’s match against Tommaso Ciampa heading into a commercial break… [C] Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano walked backstage while Ciampa delivered a promo about their desire to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The duo made their entrance…

1. Finn Balor (w/Damian Priest) vs. Tommaso Ciampa (w/Johnny Gargano). Cole set up footage of R-Truth setting up this match by goading Balor into it. A graphic listed Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser for later in the show. Balor fled to ringside early on. Ciampa followed, but Priest blocked his path. Ciampa returned to the ring and avoided Balor’s attempt to hit him. Balor came back moments later and knocked Ciampa off the apron and into the broadcast table. [C]

Ciampa executed a powerbomb lung blower for a two count. Balor came right back and dropkicked Ciampa in the corner. Balor went up top for his finisher, but Ciampa rolled out of the way and then hooked Balor into a pin for a two count.

Priest climbed onto the apron, causing Ciampa to abandon his finishing move. Ciampa hit Priest, who no sold it. Gargano pulled Priest off the apron, but Priest put him down. Ciampa took out Priest with a knee strike from the apron.

Ciampa tried to return to the ring, but Balor kicked the middle rope into his groin. Balor went for a suplex, but Gargano tripped Balor, causing Ciampa to fall on top of him for the three count. Cold said DIY was inching closer to an eventual tag team title shot…

Tommaso Ciampa defeated Finn Balor in 8:15.

Powell’s POV: Meh. The match was well worked, but I could have done without the babyface duo resorting to cheating to win the match. And while Cole did his best to build up DIY on commentary, I’d prefer to see them actually win some tag team matches rather than just take the approach of getting singles match wins over the champions to earn an eventual title shot.

Becky Lynch was interviewed on the backstage ring set by Jackie Redmond about her loss to Nia Jax. Lych said she didn’t end up in the hospital after being punched by Jax this time around. She said that’s an improvement over last time when she did go to the hospital and then went on to win the Royal Rumble…

Cole promoted The Jackie Redmond Show on the NHL YouTube page and noted that she will interview CM Punk on Thursday…

Powell’s POV: Will Punk officially challenge Brendan Smith to a fight in hopes of avenging Connor Bedard?

Kofi Kingston made his entrance for his match against Ludwig Kaiser… [C]