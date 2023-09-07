Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, George South, Molly Holly, Colin Delaney, Corporal Kirchner

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Josh Alexander and PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Athena vs. Allysin Kay for the ROH Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 39 percent of the vote. C finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-George South is 61.

-Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald-Benshoof) is 45.

-Colin Delaney is 37.

-The late Corporal Kirschner (Michael Penzel) was born on September 7, 1957. He died at age 64 of a heart attack on December 22, 2021. He also worked as Leatherface in Japan.