Dot Net Awards: 2022 Pro Wrestling MVP

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for the Pro Wrestling MVP. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Roman Reigns (34 percent)

2. Sami Zayn (23 percent)

3. Jon Moxley (17 percent)

4. MJF (6 percent)

5. Seth Rollins (5 percent)

Others (15 percent)

Powell’s Notes: Roman Reigns rightfully took home the award for the second year in a row. He finished third in the voting in 2020 when Drew McIntyre was voted MVP. It’s a testament to the strength of The Bloodline saga that Reigns and Sami Zayn finished first and second. Jon Moxley was the heart and soul of AEW and is a deserving third place finisher. MJF climbed one spot higher than he finished in 2021. It will be interesting to see where MJF finishes in the 2023 voting now that he’s the man in AEW. While there are plenty of deserving candidates for the final spot, it’s pleasing to see the versatility and in-ring consistency of Rollins rewarded. Thank you again to everyone who voted.