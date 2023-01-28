Dot Net Awards: 2022 Best Female Pro Wrestler

Categories2022 Awards AWARDS NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net readers were allowed a single vote per day for each of the 2022 awards categories. The following are the results of our poll for Best Female Pro Wrestler. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

1. Bianca Belair (26 percent)

2. Rhea Ripley (16 percent)

3. Mandy Rose (10 percent)

4. Jamie Hayter (7 percent)

5. Becky Lynch (6 percent)

Others (35 percent)

Powell’s Notes: Belair won the award after finishing in second place in 2021. Last year’s winner Britt Baker just missed a top-five finish this time around. In fact, Belair and Becky Lynch were the only top five finishers from 2021 to return to the top five in 2022. I’m convinced that the only thing keeping Jordynne Grace off of this list is the limited exposure that Impact has compared to the big two companies. Grace had a tremendous year and gets my honorable mention nod.