WWE TLC poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 47 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 24 percent, and C finished third with 16 percent.

-47 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a TLC match for the WWE Universal Championship, while Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles in a TLC match for the WWE Championship finished second with 24 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett and I both felt the show was in the A- territory prior to the main event, but The Fiend being burned alive was so bad that it brought the show into the C range. It’s too bad because the rest of the show was really good. We both picked Reigns vs. Owens as the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.