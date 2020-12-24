Sting discusses his AEW entrance, the AEW roster, and the matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Sting
Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards
Interview available at Omny.fm
Sting on his AEW snow entrance: “I’ve made every kind of entrance under the sun. I mean, they’ve done everything except shoot me out of a cannon, but I gotta tell you, snow is a first for me. Winter is coming, and it is so cool. I’ve had more people say, ‘Oh dude! The snow! That is awesome.'”
Sting on the AEW roster: “Some of the matches that I have seen are the most incredible, athletic, high-paced—I don’t know how many false finishes. They got the crowd rockin’ and rollin’ on every single match it seems.”
Sting on the AEW talent: “When I first started, I didn’t want to do and be like the generation before me. I wanted to be different, and I was, and these guys I’m watching do the same thing. They’re different. They’ve changed the psychology, you know, how they tell a story, and they’re good. Very innovative.”
