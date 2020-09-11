What's happening...

Impact Wrestling voiceover artist and Puppet The Psycho Dwarf deaths

September 11, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling announced the death of voiceover artist Barry Scott at the age of 65 on Thursday. Scott reportedly battled cancer prior to his death.

-Stevie Lee Richardson, who wrestled as Puppet The Psycho Dwarf, died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Scott was a voiceover actor and the founder of the American Negro Playwright Theatre at Tennessee State University. In addition to serving as the voice of Impact’s pay-per-view features and ads, he also did work for the NBA.

In addition to working for Impact, Richardson also appeared on the entertaining Half Pint Brawlers reality show and had a long career as a wrestler. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with his funeral costs. My condolences to the family and friends of both men.


