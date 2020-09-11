Impact Wrestling voiceover artist and Puppet The Psycho Dwarf deaths

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling announced the death of voiceover artist Barry Scott at the age of 65 on Thursday. Scott reportedly battled cancer prior to his death.

-Stevie Lee Richardson, who wrestled as Puppet The Psycho Dwarf, died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: Scott was a voiceover actor and the founder of the American Negro Playwright Theatre at Tennessee State University. In addition to serving as the voice of Impact’s pay-per-view features and ads, he also did work for the NBA.

In addition to working for Impact, Richardson also appeared on the entertaining Half Pint Brawlers reality show and had a long career as a wrestler. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with his funeral costs. My condolences to the family and friends of both men.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barry Scott. For years Barry was the iconic voice of TNA Wrestling, lending us gravitas and credibility. He will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/rPxGsK8gqk — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020

It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” in the early days of TNA. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/tdVdCFkNCJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2020



